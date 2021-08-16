The Dixie Fire in California has grown to over 568K acres as triple-digit temperatures are predicted.

According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire has burned 569,707 acres and is 31 percent containment as of Monday. The Dixie Fire has grown in size since it was originally reported on July 14th. Cal Fire statistics showed the fire had scorched at least 501,008 acres as recently as last week.

“Today, catastrophic fire weather conditions exist,” according to a Cal Fire bulletin for the Dixie Fire’s West zone.

“An expected wind event is expected to occur today over the fire region. Temperatures will be in the triple digits, with winds from the west at 22 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, according to the prediction. “Damage assessment is ongoing, and when crews get access to the fire area safely, the number of damaged and destroyed structures may change.”

The Dixie Fire, which is raging across four California counties, has lately become the state’s second-largest fire, trailing only the 2020 August Complex Fire, which burned over one million acres.

According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire has damaged at least 80 structures while completely destroying 1,173 others.

Cal Fire officials were joined by the National Weather Service in warning that triple digit temperatures were forecast in the coming days in regions of California.

“It’s going to be a scorching day today!” Heat in the triple digits is anticipated across the country. Temperatures will drop to approach seasonal averages starting tomorrow and will likely stay around average through the weekend, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles reported record-breaking temperatures in Sandberg on Sunday, while Palmdale and Lancaster “also came a degree short of their records.”

