The Dixie Fire in California has burned over 700,000 acres and destroyed over 650 homes.

The Dixie Fire has now burnt over 700,000 acres in California, destroying hundreds of houses and other structures.

Cal Fire, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, stated Friday that the wildfire had grown to 700,630 acres, an increase of about 20,000 acres in a single day.

The fire, which started on July 14 in the northern Sierra Nevada, is just 35% contained. Officials have no estimate for when the fire will be fully contained, adding that it is dependent on weather and fire conditions.

The Dixie Fire has destroyed 652 single-family homes and eight multi-family homes, according to Cal Fire. So far, more than 130 commercial structures and 420 “small structures” have been destroyed.

As the fire continues to grow, more than 16,000 structures are under risk.

Greenville, a little hamlet in Northern California, was destroyed by a fire earlier this month.

In an emotional Facebook video, California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, stated, “We lost Greenville today.” “I’m at a loss for words.”

The fire is currently in route to Susanville, in Lassen County, which is the largest city yet. Some areas surrounding the city, including Janesville, have been issued evacuation notices.

Due to catastrophic fire conditions, the US Forest Service is temporarily closing nine national forests in Northern California until September 6 in order to better protect the public and firefighters.

The Dixie Fire, which has burned through Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties, is California’s second-largest wildfire in history. The August Complex fire, which scorched 1.3 million acres in 2020, was the largest fire in the state’s history.

The Dixie Fire is the “first fire that we’re aware of that has burnt from the west side of the mountain range over into the valley floor on the east side of the mountain range,” according to Chief Thom Porter, director of Cal Fire.

“We don’t have any record of that happening before,” Porter continued.

The fire in the west zone remained active overnight Thursday with tree torching, but the humidity value rose enough to impede the fire’s progression in the early morning Friday, according to crews combating the wildfire.

“Damage assessment is ongoing, and when personnel get access to the fire area safely, the number of damaged and destroyed structures may change,” Cal Fire stated in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.