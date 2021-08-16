The Dixie Fire has scorched nearly 867 square miles, leaving a burn scar the size of Tokyo.

According to the Associated Press, the Dixie Fire in Northern California has burnt about 867 square miles, scarring an area the size of Tokyo.

The fire has damaged more than 1,000 homes and businesses. The unstable weather over the weekend fueled the fires, threatening over 15,000 structures.

“We’re still dealing with the possibility of lightning,” says the narrator. Winds are blowing in all directions. For the next few days, things are going to be pretty unstable,” said fire spokesperson Edwin Zuniga.

The Dixie Fire may have been caused by a tree falling on one of Pacific Gas and Electric’s power lines, though the cause has yet to be determined. On Sunday, the fire was 31% contained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Weekend thunderstorms in the northern Sierra produced little rain, instead driving up winds and unleashing lightning strikes that befuddled the more than 6,000 firefighters battling the Dixie Fire, which is expected to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius).

On Saturday, winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) pushed flames closer to Janesville, a town of roughly 1,500 people just east of Greenville, the little gold-rush-era settlement that was destroyed by the fire 10 days ago.

James Reichle was forced to flee Greenville and has been sleeping in a trailer outside a church with his dog. His house was spared the fires, but he has been unable to return due to road closures. He expressed sympathy for his neighbors who had lost everything at the evacuation center.

“These are all folks who don’t have access to a home or don’t have a home. I still have a house that hasn’t been damaged. But I’m having trouble getting into it,” he stated on Saturday.

The Dixie Fire was the largest of more than a hundred huge fires raging across more than a dozen Western states, an area scorched by drought and bone-dry weather that converted forests, brushlands, meadows, and pastures into tinder.

The US Forest Service has declared a state of emergency, mobilizing all available firefighters and utilizing its whole support system.

The 21,000 federal firemen on the ground are more than double the number of firefighters dispatched to tackle forest fires.