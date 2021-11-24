The districts of Liverpool with the greatest levels of Covid-19 as rates rise.

Covid-19 rates in Liverpool have risen in recent weeks.

After a period of stagnation, the city’s infection rate has increased to 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants once again.

Based on data from testing through November 20, the most recent weekly figure is 313 per 100,000.

This follows a week in which 1558 cases were reported, an increase of 97 instances over the prior week.

The rise is causing concern among local health officials, with positivity testing rates – the total number of positive tests performed in the city – also increasing to 8.8%.

As is customary, some parts of Liverpool are being hit harder by the virus than others.

The majority of these are currently located in the city’s south.

Speke-Garston, which recorded 97 cases in the most recent seven-day period, is the city ward having by far the greatest amounts of Covid-19.

This is followed by Belle Vale in the south, which had 79 cases during the same time period.

Church Ward, which is situated in the city’s south, has 71 cases of the virus, while Cressington has 69.

In the most recent week, the Riverside ward, which includes sections of Toxteth and Dingle, recorded 64 cases.

In other parts of the city, 67 additional cases have been reported in Warbreck, with 65 in Tuebrook and Stoneycroft.

Mr Ashton said the surge in rates was again another warning that everyone in the city should get vaccinated and continue to test periodically, especially as the winter months approach.

He stated, ” “Even if you’ve already had the virus, it’s never too late to have your first Covid-19 vaccine.

“Don’t put off getting your immunizations; they’ll protect you and those around you, including the aged and vulnerable.

“The majority of Covid-19 patients in hospitals are unvaccinated and regret not getting vaccinated sooner. Some people, particularly young adults, are gravely ill. “If you’re invited, get your booster shot because the vaccine’s protection may wane over time.” He continued, ” “Winter could be challenging for all of us, and the health-care system is already under strain. Vaccination is an important method to assist individuals and communities avoid risk this winter!” The summary comes to a conclusion.”