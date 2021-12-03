The District Attorney claims that an overworked assistant set a low bail amount that Darrell Brooks Jr. paid before the parade carnage.

District Attorney John Chisholm said the man who allegedly drove his car into a crowd at a Waukesha Christmas parade was out on bail in the days before the incident because an assistant in his office set the bail before evaluating the man’s full case, according to a hearing before Milwaukee’s county judiciary committee on Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Chisholm stated that if the full risk assessment of Darrell Brooks Jr. had been considered, his bail would have been greater than $1,000.

Brooks allegedly drove his car into the parade on Nov. 21, murdering six people and injured over 60 more, with no apparent motive.

He was facing various charges in the county court system, including two counts of endangerment involving actions that threatened or harmed family members. Brooks allegedly discharged a gun at his nephew in July 2020, which was the first incident.

The trial was originally set for February, but it was postponed due to a backlog of cases, prompting prosecutors to reduce his bail from $7,500 to $500 for failing to deliver a timely trial. Brooks was released on bond in March.

He was charged with endangering his child once more after allegedly hitting the mother of his child with his automobile on Nov. 5, according to Chisholm. Brooks’ bond would have been set higher than $1,000 if the assistant prosecutor who set the bail had noticed that he was deemed a “high risk” of re-offending. Brooks posted bail two days before the parade, on Nov. 19.

According to Chisholm, the assistant prosecutor spotted Brooks’ previous $500 bail and quadrupled it for a second infraction in order to move quickly through the county’s backlog of cases.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Chisholm told the committee that the assistant prosecutor in charge of Brooks’ domestic violence case had only been on the job for two and a half years and was managing two dozen other felony cases as well as a jury trial when Brooks’ case was assigned to her.

He claimed that the assistant’s decision to double the bond demonstrated how overburdened his office has gotten since the COVID-19 outbreak broke out.

“On its face, that is a finding that I believe was inappropriately low given what we knew about the defendant,” Chisholm said. “It’s all part of being human.” This is a condensed version of the information.