The disgusting monster who groomed two children used vile tactics.

The heinous methods used by a sick pervert to groom two children over the course of a decade have now been disclosed.

On July 2, David Gardner, 65, of Alderley, Skelmersdale, was sentenced to 11 years in prison at Preston Crown Court.

He was convicted of sexual behavior with a minor as well as inducing and inciting sexual activity with a minor. He has admitted to having indecent photographs of youngsters in his possession.

The Skelmersdale man had groomed a boy and a girl between 2000 and 2010, police stated after the court.

Gardner took advantage of the children’s trust for numerous years, according to court documents obtained by The Washington Newsday.

Gardner first met the youngster when he offered to take him and his pals go go-karting. Gardner would then offer the boy pints of lager and Captain Morgan rum to quench his thirst.

Gardner’s first sex attack occurred just months after he met the youngster, when he removed his boxer shorts and asked the boy to tickle him.

When the youngster inquired about what was going on, he was informed, “Oh, it’s just for fun.” The defendant asked the youngster if he wanted to “test it out” a short time later.

Despite his rejection, the defendant assured the boy that everything was normal.

The defendant also performed a sex act on the boy on one occasion. He then asked the child, “Will you do it to me?” but despite being promised £100 in fishing equipment, he refused. Gardner also offered to host a barbecue for him and purchase beers for him.

Gardner would also take the youngster fishing on a regular basis before dropping him and his friends off at the football game. For the ride to the football game and the drive home, Gardner would purchase the guys beer and crisps.

Gardner provided the child driving lessons in his Ford Fiesta when he was 15 years old.

The boy’s behavior began to deteriorate when he was 16 years old. He threatened the defendant with a knife on one occasion.

After becoming suspicious of the defendant, the victim's mother went around to his house accusing him of being a paedophile.