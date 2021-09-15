The discovery of human remains along the California coast prompted an investigation.

An investigation has been launched after rangers discovered human bone remains on a California beach. The remains had been there “for some time,” according to rangers.

Authorities claimed they were notified of the discovery on September 9 in a section of the Point Reyes National Seashore’s beach.

The remains were discovered in a distant place away from any trails and appeared to have been there for some time, according to a news release from the National Park Service on September 13.

Visitors and resource protection rangers from the Point Reyes National Seashore hiked to the reported spot but found no personal identification with the remains, according to the government.

The name of the victim and the circumstances surrounding their death remain unknown at this time, however investigators do not believe there are any early signs of foul play.

An investigation is presently underway, led by National Park Service law enforcement and Marin County Sheriff’s Department investigators.

Hikers should always let someone know where they want to hike and when they plan to return, according to park officials.

The National Park Service describes Point Reyes National Seashore as “a large swath of protected shoreline that covers more than 71,000 acres of property with more than 150 miles of extensive hiking paths.”

According to the National Park Service, more than two million individuals visited the site in 2020.

