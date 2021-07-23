The discovery of bloody footsteps prompts a massive police response and a manhunt.

Bloody footprints provoked a massive police response this morning as officers attempted to figure out what had occurred.

Today (Thursday, July 22), a cordon was in place near Marine Point in New Brighton, and scientific support was observed taking images of the ground.

A section of the pedestrianised area between Prezzo and Bella Italia was cordoned off by police tape, and a trail of bloody footprints could be seen on the ground heading from the Marine Lake railings.

READ MORE: ‘Within minutes,’ a tragic incident occurred when a swift flood captured companions swimming.

“I simply arrived to work this morning and it was here, and the police chopper was up,” a local employee said. I saw moist footsteps, but I have a feeling there’s more to this.”

“We were contacted at 6am by a member of the public following an allegation that blood had been noticed on a sidewalk and railings,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“A cordon was erected while investigations were carried out to determine what had happened.

“A man is suspected to have damaged his leg while swimming at 1.30 a.m. this morning, according to CCTV, witnesses, and other inquiries. He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“Enquiries into the man’s whereabouts and well-being are ongoing.”

Families and others who had come to New Brighton to enjoy the heat wave appeared concerned, and one bystander praised the police on their inquiry and hoped the injured man was okay, adding, “I hope they find him and make sure he is okay.”

All of the businesses at Marine Point were open and operating normally while the cordon was in place.