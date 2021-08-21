The discovery of a young girl alone in a playground has prompted a police plea to locate her family.

Police are looking for assistance in locating the family of a girl who was discovered in a Merseyside playground.

This morning, a passer-by reported seeing the toddler alone in Gaskell Park, St Helens.

Officers were dispatched, and she was taken to the hospital for examination.

She was discovered around 8.40 a.m., however Merseyside Police have been unable to locate her relatives or determine who she is despite doing house-to-house inquiries in the vicinity.

The youngster, who was estimated to be around ten years old, was carrying a Nintendo Switch with the username ‘Fragger’ on it.

She’s white, with brown hair, and she’s dressed in a blue shirt and black shorts.

“Although the girl appears to be in good health, we’re obviously keen to find her family, so if you know her from the description or have any information, phone 999 immediately with reference 323 and we will do the rest,” Sergeant Paul Allen said.

Information can also be sent to the force via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or by calling 101.