The discovery of a gas-powered firearm is attributed to a small amount of cannabis.

Police discovered a gas-powered weapon at the house of a guy arrested for possessing a minor amount of cannabis.

On Westhead Avenue in Kirkby, Knowsley Police made the arrest yesterday evening after a man was found with a small amount of the substance in his hands.

Following the finding, the individual allegedly confessed to having more at his home location, according to authorities.

A search of the man’s home turned up more cannabis with a street value of around £500, as well as a gas-powered handgun, which was seized.

The individual was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis with the intent to sell it and is still being investigated.

“Kirkby community team have arrested a male for possession with intent to supply cannabis on Westhead Avenue this evening,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers discovered him with a tiny amount of marijuana, but he later admitted to having more in his home, as well as a gas-powered handgun, which was seized.”

“Cannabis with an estimated street value of £500 was recovered, and the male is still being investigated.”

“Just tell us who’s distributing narcotics in your neighborhood, and we’ll take care of the rest.”