The discovery of a body in a Wirral home has sparked a search for family members.

A man’s body was discovered in a Wirral home, and police are now looking for his family.

Norman Lyon, 78, was discovered on Saturday, July 17 at his home on Upton Road in Bidston.

There are no unusual circumstances surrounding his death, according to police.

On behalf of the Liverpool coroner’s office, Merseyside Police issued a plea for assistance in locating his next of kin.

Anyone with information should contact Paula White, the Coroner’s investigating officer, at 0151 351 0030 or [email protected]

