The discovery of a black hole in our neighboring galaxy could aid in the discovery of the Milky Way’s hidden population.

By observing the influence it has on a star that circles it, astronomers have identified a small black hole in the Milky Way’s galactic neighbor, the Large Magellanic Cloud.

A team of astronomers discovered a star in the NGC 1850 star cluster whose shape is being twisted by the powerful gravitational effect of a black hole with nearly 11 times the mass of our sun using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

The technique used to discover this black hole in a cluster 160,000 light-years away could aid astronomers in their search for hidden black holes considerably closer to home.