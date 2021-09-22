The discovery of a 6-foot boa constrictor with a broken jaw has sparked fears of exotic pet dumping grounds.

A 6-foot boa constrictor was discovered in the middle of the road in a peaceful English hamlet lately, bleeding from a broken jaw. The snake was safely contained by officers from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), but it perished later that evening.

The area is becoming a “dumping site for unwanted pet snakes,” according to officials.

The injured snake was discovered by two motorists on September 17 in Roden, a small village in Telford, England, according to a news release received by This website. Because they didn’t want the snake to get away, the drivers surrounded it with their automobiles and contacted the cops, who shut down the road completely.

Inspector Claire Davey of the RSPCA and animal rescue officer Rachel Ward of the RSPCA were also on the scene, and the snake was contained in a huge duvet cover. They suspect the snake was hit by a car since it was bleeding from its jaw and coughing up blood.

After determining that the snake had a broken jaw, a trained veterinarian treated it with pain medication. Sadly, despite the veterinarian’s best efforts, the reptile perished later that night.

This isn’t the first time an exotic snake has died in the region.

The body of a “long-deceased” snake of similar size was discovered nearby, according to RSPCA inspectors. Both snakes were allegedly “deliberately abandoned,” according to the researchers.

According to the press release, “normally when we get a call like this, we find the snake has been misidentified and it’s actually a little native species, so we were very startled when we arrived and spotted a six-foot boa constrictor on the road.”

“It’s quite terrible that this lovely creature’s existence came to an end like this; unfortunately, we believe this snake was abandoned because it’s a very secluded spot with no residences for at least a mile,” she stated. “The presence of another snake’s body nearby also leads us to conclude that they were left there on purpose.”

The RSPCA cautions against adopting exotic pets like constrictors since their demands are so difficult to meet. Pet owners are accountable for supporting the complicated demands of their exotic pets under the Animal Welfare Act. This is a condensed version of the information.