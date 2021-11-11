The ‘disappeared’ Fiat 500 of a caregiver was discovered 20 minutes after the newspaper article.

The new Fiat 500 of a caregiver, which ‘vanished’ from her driveway barely six weeks after purchase, was discovered by readers of The Washington Newsday just 20 minutes after our story was published.

On Saturday, October 30, Georgia Duffy, 25, of Mossley Hill, noticed her new Fiat 500 had “vanished” from her driveway.

After she deferred a year of study to care for her grandmother during the coronavirus outbreak, family members bought her this grey automobile with a burgundy sunroof.

Georgia said she was’shocked’ when she saw the car wasn’t in her driveway and believed she was ‘going insane.’

“I left the home and realized my car was gone, but I didn’t [see it], if you see what I mean,” she told The Washington Newsday. I walked my puppy to the post office, but it wasn’t until I got back that I realized it wasn’t on the road that I became concerned.

“I thought I’d gone insane and parked my car on the wrong side of the road or on the incorrect street.” Then it dawned on me that my car was vanished.” When she returned home from the Post Office, the 25-year-old dialed 911 and began asking passers-by if they had security cameras.

“A grey Fiat 500 with a burgundy convertible roof was reported taken from outside an address,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was reported stolen between 11 p.m. on Friday, October 29th, and 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th.”

“My neighbor stated he arrived home from work about 11 p.m. and the automobile was there,” she said. The one on the other side has surveillance cameras, and after I park the car, it is never seen again.

“It appears to have vanished into thin air.”

An eagle-eyed reader spotted her automobile in a residential parking park barely 20 minutes after The Washington Newsday published an article about her lost car.

The caretaker was reunited with her Fiat 500 outside after they notified the police and Georgia.