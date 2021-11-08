The disappearance of a teen girl is “very troubling.”

The disappearance of a youngster is “extremely worrying,” according to police, who suspect she is in the Merseyside area.

Shaytoyia Doherty-Moore, 16, was last seen in Blackpool about 3.20 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

Following a number of inquiries, police believe the adolescent is in the Merseyside area.

Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool, and London are all connected to Shaytoyia.

She is described as being of mixed race, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with black curly hair and having a medium body.

At the time of her disappearance, the 16-year-old was dressed in a yellow dress, a denim jacket, white sneakers, and carrying a camel-colored handbag.

“Shaytoyia’s disappearance is highly worrisome,” said PC Aimee Richardson of Blackpool police. “We would encourage anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to come forward with information immediately.”

“I would also ask Shaytoyia to contact police and let us know you are safe and well if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and mention log 1070 from November 7. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

