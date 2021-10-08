The disappearance of a man is prompting ‘growing anxiety.’

The search for a missing man who was last seen in St John’s Gardens is intensifying.

After going missing from his home in Waterloo, Paul Cunningham, 43, was last seen at the Liverpool City Centre grounds at around 7 a.m. on Sunday, October 3.

He’s described as being white, 6ft 1in tall, with a strong body and short brown hair.

Paul was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, a navy bomber jacket with orange lining, and black and orange trainers when he was last spotted. He was toting about a little laptop bag.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

“We are getting increasingly worried for his welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen Paul to contact us,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Alternatively, send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, call 101, or contact the charity Missing People on 116 000.”

