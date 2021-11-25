The disappearance of a 29-year-old guy is’very troubling.’

The search for a 29-year-old man who was last seen on Lodge Lane is intensifying.

Jan Galyas was last seen in the Lodge Lane area of Toxteth on Wednesday, November 24 at about 7.45pm, after going missing from his home in Walton at about 12.30pm.

White, 5ft 6in tall, with a thin body and dark brown hair, the 29-year-old is characterized as white. He has an Eastern European lilt to his voice. He was dressed in a white hooded jacket, red sweatpants, and white pumps.

A stabbed adolescent wanders inside City of Liverpool College.

“Jan is known to visit Liverpool city centre and the area near Lime Street Station,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

“We are growing increasingly worried for his well-being and are requesting that anyone who may have seen Jan call 999 and reference log 0375 of November 24.”

Alternatively, send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or dial 101, or contact the charity Missing People on 116 000.