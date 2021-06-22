The disappearance of a 14-year-old Liverpool youngster has prompted a plea for assistance.

Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing schoolboy.

Khawaja Raiyan Alam was last seen around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday on Smithdown Road.

At the time, the 14-year-old from Toxteth was dressed in a St Francis of Assisi school top.

According to Merseyside Police, the adolescent is 5ft 4in tall, slender, and has short brown wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy blue blouse with the St Francis Assisi insignia, navy blue shorts, and black Nike trainers when he was last seen.

He is frequently seen in the Faulkner Street, Faulkner Square, and Smithdown Road neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police via their website, which can be found here.

The force can also be reached via Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by dialing 101. The charity Missing People can be reached at +44 (0)116 000.