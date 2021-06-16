The Director of Public Health is ‘relieved’ that ‘Freedom Day’ has been postponed.

Covid lockout limitations will not be removed “too quickly,” according to a Director of Public Health, ahead of a Government announcement regarding the planned June 21 unlocking.

Allowing the delta variation to go unchecked, according to Alice Wiseman, who works in Gateshead’s health protection department, puts the health of younger people who haven’t yet had the vaccine at danger, as well as raising the danger of a new coronavirus mutation evading the vaccine.

She was speaking after receiving her second dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccination in a public setting at a Blaydon, Tyneside, health centre.

At a press conference at 6 p.m. on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an official declaration.

Ms Wiseman took use of the occasion to encourage people who are concerned about obtaining the vaccine to ask questions of health professionals so that their anxieties can be alleviated.

Covid rates in Gateshead have risen from 7 per 100,000 at the start of last month to 65 per 100,000, according to her.

She predicted that if this trend persisted until June 21, the rate will return to February levels.

Despite the fact that a vast number of people did not require hospital treatment, those who did were younger, unvaccinated patients, she noted.

“The other risk we have if we do not slow down cases is that we will have a mutation that evades the vaccine,” he said, adding that they were at risk of lengthy Covid.

“That would be a nightmarish scenario because we would have to start all over again with new vaccines.”

Delaying so-called Freedom Day, according to Ms Wiseman, would allow more young people to at least obtain their first dosage of the vaccination.

“I am relieved that we will not be opening any more doors – I am equally relieved that we will not be closing any doors,” she remarked.

“I don’t want to rush into anything because we’ll end up going backwards.

“If we had opened on June 21, we would have had a major problem.”

