The director of Netflix’s Conversion Therapy Documentary “Pray Away” Responds to Christian Criticism.

Christians have criticized Netflix’s conversion therapy documentary Pray Away, claiming it is one-dimensional and misinterprets Christianity. The filmmaker behind the film is defending the film.

The documentary’s director, Kristine Stolakis, told This website that her major goal in filming the video was to depict “the unmistakable agony and drama of the conversion therapy movement.”

Stolakis told This website, “I was not interested in putting the Bible on trial in this film.” “Underneath the unified aspect of this movement across organizations is the belief that the only way to change, to regard your life as healthy, is to be… straight. That notion is harmful.”

Pray Away is a Netflix documentary that follows former Exodus International leaders and the “pray the gay away” movement, better known as conversion therapy or reparative therapy. Conversion therapy is a type of counseling and/or psychotherapy that aims to modify a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. It is based on the concept that homosexuality is a mental ailment that must be treated. Exodus International was an ex-gay Christian umbrella organization that closed in 2013 with the goal of “helping persons wishing to reduce their homosexual desires.”

The film, which was executive produced by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) and Jason Blum, focuses on what the organization’s founders saw as the negative consequences of their activities to others at the time. It also shows one member’s search for healing and acceptance after more than a decade of pain, according to her.

The film was an official selection at the Tribeca and Telluride Film Festivals, among others, and garnered widespread press coverage, with articles appearing in publications ranging from Time to the Los Angeles Times.

Stolakis claimed she was motivated to make the video after witnessing her gay uncle go through real-life anguish and trauma while growing up in a religious culture that “taught him he was diseased.”

“It’s a form of wound that never fully heals for people,” Stolakis explained. “While self-harm is such a part of this movement, it promotes self-hatred in the deepest and darkest of ways.”

However, other Christians, including one former Hollywood insider, believe the film lacks a. This is a condensed version of the information.