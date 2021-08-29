The director of a Florida ICU is “tired of seeing people die” due to a lack of vaccination.

When describing the horrible situation in Florida, where unvaccinated people swarm hospitals in need of urgent care, a Florida ICU Medical Director broke down in tears.

On Sunday, Dr. Ahmed Elhaddad of the Jupiter Medical Center spoke with CNN’s Pamela Brown about staff morale being shattered as they continue to treat critically ill patients who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’re frustrated because we’re weary of seeing people die and suffer because they didn’t get the vaccine,” he told Brown. The vaccination is widely available and has been available since December 14th.

“In the United States, almost 350 million doses have been delivered, and we’re tired of informing families that their loved ones aren’t going to live.”

“I recently had a patient who is 37 years old, has two children, and she was not vaccinated,” he stated. And before she had, you know, a horrible end, she had to FaceTime her kids one more time.”

According to Dr. Elhaddad, the Delta variation, which is now the most common strain in the United States, has caused significant harm to patients’ health.

“This variation is eating away at the lungs,” he said. The lungs are collapsing as a result of it. It causes air to leave and around the heart, compressing it. With this variety, people are dying at a faster rate.

“A vaccination is the only thing we see that prevents death.”

Dr. Elhaddad continued to inform CNN that no one in the ICU had been vaccinated, and that all very ill patients had decided not to be vaccinated for various reasons.

However, as the doctor spoke about treating people he knew and adding that he had lost several friends to COVID-19, he broke down in tears, his voice breaking.

“It’s extremely worse when it’s your friends,” he told CNN. Now I’m seeing a patient who happens to be the father of one of my son’s classmates. And he’s unlikely to make it. He had not been immunized. Also, I have an ICU nurse who just delivered a baby and didn’t get the vaccine because she wasn’t sure if it was safe.

“And it’s not her fault, or anyone else’s for that matter. We just want to avoid losing, therefore we’re urging people to get the vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.