The Diocese of Michigan claims that LGBTQ people must repent in order to receive many sacraments.

Pastors in Michigan’s Catholic Diocese of Marquette have been directed to deny LGBTQ individuals various sacraments unless they have “repented.”

The new guidance was announced in July as a foundation for “pastoral care of persons with samesex desire and persons with gender dysphoria,” and some experts say it is the most stringent in the country.

Anyone “publicly living in a samesex sexual relationship” is not allowed to receive the sacraments of baptism and confirmation, according to the guidelines, “unless the individual has repented and resigned from the connection.” Furthermore, the advice states that “a person who publicly identifies as a gender other than his or her biological sex or has attempted ‘gender transitioning'” is not permitted to obtain baptism, confirmation, or complete acceptance into the church until they have repented.

While the Church teaches that “experiencing sentiments of same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria” is not a sin, “freely acting upon them” is, according to the diocese in a statement released Thursday.

The Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have yet to issue definitive instructions on transgender people receiving sacraments. Though the Diocese of Marquette is not the first in the United States to establish a policy, some experts believe the Michigan diocese is the first to exclude transgender people from undergoing baptism and confirmation, according to the Washington Post.

The Diocese of Marquette further states that transgender people are not permitted to receive Communion and, in most cases, are not permitted to receive the anointing of the sick, which is intended to give physical and spiritual healing to gravely ill people.

The diocese released the policy in July, but it wasn’t until lately that it created a stir after a renowned priest and LGBTQ Catholic advocate shared it on Twitter, according to the Washington Post.

Many Catholic authorities, according to Patrick Hornbeck, a theology professor at Fordham University, have recently begun to draw borders beyond which they believe it is impossible for a person to be in good standing within the church.

He cited the current dispute among the United States’ bishops over whether President Joe Biden and other Catholic leaders who support abortion rights should be allowed to take Communion as an example of the trend.

