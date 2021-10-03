The difficulties of producing a’magical moment,’ according to a Merseyside wedding florist.

Beautiful flowers are a must-have for any wedding, and the pressure on a florist to get it right cannot be understated.

Jillian Dawn Floral Designs, based in Willaston, Wirral, creates beautiful fresh floral arrangements for all occasions, including weddings.

But how does a couple plan the flowers for their wedding day?

“Most couples have a concept of how they want their wedding flowers to appear, but we collaborate with them and put forward any recommendations and ideas,” florist Emily and her mother Tracy told The Washington Newsday. We talk about how we can help them reach their goals while staying within their budgets.”

The length of time it takes to prepare wedding flowers is determined by the style selected.

“Every design must be flawless, therefore we treat the flowers with particular care from the time they arrive from our suppliers until they are delivered. The bride’s bouquet, groom’s buttonhole, bridesmaid’s flowers, and buttonholes for men in the main wedding party make up the majority of the bridal flowers.

“There are also corsages/wristlets or handbag sprays for the bride and groom’s mothers and grandparents. Flowers are frequently given for the venue, ceremony, or church, including pew ends, swags for chairs, pedestal arrangements, garlands, archways, and table designs.”

Every wedding season is unique, with popular flower varieties and colors changing depending on what is ‘in’ at the time.

“Eucalyptus, gypsophila, olive, rosemary, waxflower, and thistles, as well as full-petalled roses in pastels and blush pinks, creams, whites, and blues, have been favorites this season. Themes based on gardens and meadows are also highly popular.”

It’s finally time for the wedding day, after weeks of planning the perfect floral arrangements.

“We usually deliver to our brides and grooms two to three hours before their wedding ceremony. All foam arrangements, such as venue flowers and bridal tied bouquets, are usually made the day before and preserved in our cool conditions and flower fridge overnight.

"Any wired patterns, such as buttonholes and garlands, require an early start on the morning of the wedding. Checking the bridal flowers one more time."