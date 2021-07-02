The Diana statue at Kensington Palace attracts a large crowd of royal fans.

Following the reopening of Kensington Palace’s gardens to the public, royal admirers have shared their opinions on the new Diana Princess of Wales statue.

In the first hour of the statue’s public unveiling on Friday, more than 100 people gathered to the Sunken Garden, with some waiting two hours before it opened.

Terry Hutt, 86, of Whaddon, Cambridgeshire, waited at the gates in a Union flag suit and top hat, calling the unveiling of the statue a “dream come true.”

“This statue has been something we’ve been looking forward to for many years,” he remarked.

“I was one of the fortunate few who had the opportunity to meet Princess Diana. I was trying to rescue St Bart’s Hospital, and she was opening a facility for homeless people, and she mistook me for a homeless person.

“She gave me a nod and said a few words to me. I’ve always been there for her since then.

“I was shocked that she wasn’t alone in the statue, but I swallow my pride and appreciate what I see.”

Donna Burton, 50, of Newcastle, travelled in London on Wednesday to place a banner in Kensington Gardens to commemorate Diana’s birthday.

Since Diana married the Prince of Wales, she has been a fan because “she just did so many kind-hearted things for others.”

She stated that she was originally underwhelmed by photos of the statue, adding, “I wasn’t too impressed.” I just thought it didn’t look quite right – but I imagine it’s difficult to make a statue look like someone.”

“I think it would have been a little lonely for her on her own,” she continued. “William and Harry would have been better names for the kids.”

Terri-Ann Pincombe, 56, of Kesgrave, Suffolk, said the “informal” nature of the Diana monument appealed to her, adding, “Her fragility made her extremely human.” It would have been great to see Harry and William in the monument as children, but that could have made it more about them.”

