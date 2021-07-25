The diagnosis of a woman who had neglected a lump for 13 years has left her devastated.

A woman discovered she had a tumor the size of a newborn baby after ignoring a bulge in her abdomen for 13 years.

This month is Sarcoma Awareness Month, and The Washington Newsday looked back at a particularly remarkable case of the cancer from last year.

Beverley Jaundrill said she had to carry the “heavy” tumor in her hands and hide it with large garments before having surgery.

The mother first detected a small bump 13 years ago, but she had no idea how big it would become when she ignored it and it developed inside her.

Later, she was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer that can affect any region of the body, both internally and externally.

When a tumor swells to the size of a can of baked beans, most people are diagnosed.

Doctors at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, on the other hand, were taken aback when they removed a 4kg tumor from her stomach.

Beverley is recuperating well, but she has advised others to avoid making the same mistake and to have any strange lumps examined.

“Back in March of this year, I was unwell with gastroenteritis and had lost some weight, and that’s when I spotted the enormous lump,” she explained.

“I knew it shouldn’t have been there, but I was afraid and didn’t say anything.”

“It became excruciatingly uncomfortable and heavy. To carry the tumor, I had to slip my hand underneath it. I also had a terrible cough, and I was terrified to find out what it was.

“When it reached a certain size, it began to spread outward from the side of my body, making it impossible to wear a regular top. I had to go out and buy bigger clothes just to disguise it.”

“It was difficult for me to sit because it was so large, so I had to sit sideways, and I had pillows all around me on the sofa downstairs because it was too painful.

“When I needed to turn in bed, it felt like it was dragging and then pulling, which was pretty painful.”

Preston resident Beverley was referred to the. “The summary has come to an end.”