The diagnosis has worried a mother with a poor back who works from home.

After researching her symptoms online, a mother of three who blamed her back problems on working from home said she begged her doctor to test her for a “deadly” ailment.

Louise Carter, 39, had begun to have back pain but rejected it at first, supposing it was the result of sitting on the couch at home during the pandemic.

However, she was hurried to the hospital in August 2020 after the agony became unbearable, accompanied by vomiting and hallucinations.

Louise got a fever and was unable to urinate because of it.

After days in Scunthorpe General Hospital with no answers, the social worker went online to look up her symptoms and discovered she had sepsis, a life-threatening illness that causes the immune system to attack the body’s own tissues.

She alleges she pleaded with the hospital doctor to test her for sepsis, but the doctor argued she didn’t have it and finally tested and diagnosed her after she cried and begged them to.

The mother feared dying during her ordeal and now feels obligated to speak out and warn others about the symptoms, advising people to heed their intuition if they suspect they may be suffering from the sickness.

“I had extremely awful back pain and believed it was because I was working from home during the epidemic and sat on the sofa typing all day,” Louise, from Gilberdyke, East Yorkshire, said.

“I couldn’t move due to the discomfort and couldn’t go to the bathroom, so I called my doctor, who advised me to call an ambulance.

“They transported me to Scunthorpe Hospital’s A&E department. I was quite ill and unable to function.

“After a few days in the hospital, I began projectile vomiting, hallucinating, and shivering while sweating at the same time.

“I told the doctor I thought I had sepsis, and she said no; she stated my blood pressure was fine, but I begged her to double-check my numbers.

"I was enraged and in tears because I knew something wasn't right. I had to keep reminding them that I had sepsis and pressuring them to test me for it."