The devastation caused by thieves breaking into vehicles costs workers tens of thousands of dollars.

One worker said the way thieves used to break into vans had impacted his business hard after a recent wave of robberies.

On Thursday, July 8, burglars smashed into Peter’s work truck parked outside his home on Hillfoot Avenue in Halewood, according to Peter, who did not want his full name revealed.

The items stolen from his truck were not valuable, but the way they used to get access might cost him up to £1,000, and that’s before factoring in the loss of income while his van is off the road.

Thieves ripped through the van’s bodywork to obtain access to the wiring in their attempt to break in.

They next cut the wire that unlocks the door lock and disables the alarm once they’ve pierced the metal.

“They must know where the wiring is,” Peter remarked. Fortunately, we had taken all of the hand and heavy tools out of the van.

“However, the issue is the damage they caused in order to get into the van.”

The cost of repairs to the van, which could involve replacing the door totally, is expected to exceed £1,000, according to Peter.

However, it is the loss of business that has the most impact.

The wiring damage prevents the van from being locked up, so it remains off the road until the repairs are completed. This has had disastrous ramifications for the company.

“Obviously, we’ll be off work until it’s fixed,” Peter explained.

“However, it is also disappointing people. We had plenty of work to do, but the vehicle being out of commission has had an impact.

“Because we can’t go to people’s houses to do jobs, we lose money.”

On the same day that Peter discovered his van had been broken into, another van owner in the area shared a photo of how burglars had gotten into his vehicle using the same manner.

Unfortunately, they also took valuable power tools with a value of £2,000 inside the van.

