The destiny of Liverpool’s World Heritage Status has sparked a debate.

After 17 years, Liverpool is on the verge of losing its UNESCO World Heritage status.

According to a draft suggestion from UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee, the city’s status should be revoked at a conference next month.

Liverpool was granted World Heritage Status in 2004 in honor of the city’s history as a significant commerce center throughout the British Empire, as well as its architectural landmarks.

However, recent developments such as Peel’s £5 billion Liverpool Waters project and Everton’s authorized plans for a £500 million stadium at Bramley Moore Dock have led UNESCO to consider removing Liverpool from its prestigious list of cultural monuments.

For more than a decade, Liverpool has been on the UNESCO “risk list,” and a controversy has raged about what World Heritage Status means for the city.

Some argue that it is a priceless honor that attracts visitors from all over the world, and that the city should do everything possible to preserve it.

Others, on the other hand, hate being told what to do by an international authority, and believe that UNESCO’s rules are actually suffocating Liverpool’s economic progress.

Liverpool’s political leaders have found a middle ground, imploring UNESCO to accept that the city urgently needs to modernize and regenerate for the sake of its people, but that it can do so while respecting its heritage.

Following the recent announcement, we decided to poll our readers on their thoughts on Liverpool’s World Heritage status and the possibility of it being revoked.

It was a really divided response, which perhaps demonstrates how complicated and tough this subject is for the city.

A total of 1826 people replied to our survey, with a large majority of 52 percent (944) saying yes to the first question, “Do you think Liverpool warrants World Heritage Status?”

Around 36% (66%) responded no emphatically, while 8% said they were unconcerned and 4% said they couldn’t say for sure.

According to our poll, the majority of respondents (35%) believe the listing has benefited the city significantly. The summary comes to a close.