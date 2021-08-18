The deployment of the South Dakota National Guard to Texas is expected to cost more than a $1 million donation.

According to the Associated Press, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who received a large donation from a Tennessee billionaire last month, did not inform the state’s National Guard commander that the funds would be used for deployment to the US-Mexico border until after the mission plan was established.

Those who argued that Noem’s move permitted a private contributor to hijack a military unit slammed him. The donation was not addressed in the deployment plans, according to Major General Jeffery Marlette, who testified before a legislative budget committee on Wednesday.

A two-month deployment will most likely cost more than $1 million, according to Marlette, who estimates the Guard will spend more than $1.3 million by mid-September.

On Wednesday, he told a legislative budgetary committee, “Our National Guard is not for hire.” “At no point during the planning process did anyone say, ‘I’ll send the Guard if I can find someone to pay for it.’”

The $1 million donation offer from billionaire Republican donor Willis Johnson came as a “surprise” to the Republican governor last month, while she was debating whether to send police officers or National Guard troops, as well as how to fund the deployment.

The state was responding to a request from Texas and Arizona for law enforcement officers to assist during an emergency under a state-to-state agreement.

The money will come from the state’s emergency and disaster fund, which is managed by an institution in charge of preparing the state for natural disasters and other calamities. The money from Marlette’s donation will go into the fund, but lawmakers aren’t sure how much it already has or if they’ll be asked to add to it during next year’s legislative session.

Marlette defended the deployment of 48 soldiers, describing the border as a “doorway” for meth and other hazardous substances into South Dakota. Members of the Guard have observed evidence of Mexican gangs fighting for control of border crossings, he added.

Marlette told the lawmakers, “Our governor said this is a national security issue, a drug issue, and this is vital to South Dakota.”

National Guard members have also aided families crossing the border to seek refuge, including assisting with the delivery of a baby at one point.