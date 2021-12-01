The Department of Justice says it’s looking into a 10-year-old girl’s suicide after bullying allegations at her school.

Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s mother, Brittany Tichenor-Cox, claims her daughter was bullied at school for being autistic and being the only Black student in her class, among other things.

The Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday that it is heartbroken by Izzy’s death and is investigating what happened to her, but it did not confirm that it was looking into the reports of school bullying.

Izzy committed suicide on November 6 after Tichenor-Cox allegedly reported the bullying to the teacher, the school, and the district.

As part of a settlement with the Department of Justice, the Davis School District has agreed to give extra training and establish a new department to address bullying accusations. The Department of Justice stated that it is assuring that the school system would carry out its strategy.

"I want her to be remembered for how lovely she was, how clever she was, and how intelligent she was," Tichenor-Cox added. "Because thinking about what occurred will just bring me back, and I'm trying to be strong for her."

Izzy’s tragic death sparked outrage about teenage suicides, classroom racism, and the treatment of autistic children — concerns that have been emphasized by the nation’s racial awakening and a greater focus on student mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suicide raised more questions in Utah about the Davis School District, which was recently punished by the Department of Justice for failing to confront systemic racial discrimination.

The district, which has around 73,000 kids and about 1% of Black and Asian American children, initially defended its treatment of the bullying charges, but then launched an outside investigation, which is still ongoing.

In an interview with the Associated Press last week, Tichenor-Cox claimed that “nobody even turned up for her” when she cried out for help.

Izzy's autistic condition made it difficult for her to find words to communicate how she felt, but her mother saw that her daughter was internalizing the messages she received at school.