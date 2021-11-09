The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into problems that leave poor Alabamians with sewage in their yards and homes.

According to the Associated Press, the US Department of Justice stated Tuesday that it will open an inquiry into suspected racial bias in the treatment of long-standing wastewater concerns in Lowndes County, Alabama.

As a result of the problems, some Alabamians now have sewage in their yards and are at a higher risk of hookworm.

The Alabama Department of Health and the Lowndes County Health Department will be investigated to see if they discriminated against Black residents.

“Sanitation is a core human need, and no one in the United States should be at danger of illness or other serious injury due to a lack of safe and effective sewage treatment,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke told the Associated Press.

Alabama officials are cooperating, according to the Justice Department, and no findings have been reached. Ryan Easterling, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said the department could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

In an email, he stated, “ADPH is dedicated to cooperate with the investigative organizations to have this problem handled as fast as possible.”

According to the Associated Press, 26 percent of Lowndes County inhabitants are poor, making septic tank maintenance more difficult.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

This is the Justice Department’s first Title VI environmental justice investigation into one of the department’s funding recipients, and federal officials said there will be more to come because the Civil Rights Division’s top priority is to address discriminatory environmental and health impacts through enforcement of the nation’s civil rights laws.

The Black Belt region of Alabama is named after the dark, rich soil that once supported cotton plantations. However, the type of soil makes typical septic tanks, which filter wastewater through the earth, ineffective.

The situation is exacerbated by the region’s extreme poverty and inadequate municipal infrastructure. Septic tanks have traditionally been the responsibility of homeowners, whereas sewage systems are the responsibility of local governments. Some rural homes still have “straight pipe” systems, which allow sewage to flow untreated from the house to the yard.

In 2019, Charlie Mae Holcombe of Hayneville told AP how her little city’s sanitation system would back up and overflow at times, dumping raw sewage into her home and swamping her child’s swing set. This is a condensed version of the information.