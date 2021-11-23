The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to prevent US Sugar from purchasing a competitor, citing the ‘already cozy sugar industry.’

The Department of Justice launched a lawsuit on Tuesday to prevent U.S. Sugar from acquiring one of its biggest competitors.

The lawsuit was launched in Delaware eight months after U.S. Sugar declared it had reached an agreement to buy Imperial Sugar Company, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order in July directing the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to prosecute antitrust laws aggressively. Officials with the Justice Department stated that the goal of this strict regulation is to ensure a fair and competitive market.

The businesses were “trying to further consolidate an already cozy sugar sector,” said to Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who heads the Justice Department’s antitrust section.

“Their combination would eliminate severe competition in the supply of refined sugar, resulting in lower pricing, higher quality, and more consistent service,” he explained.

U.S. Sugar refuted this and stated that it intends to defend itself against the case. The company claimed in a statement that the merger will boost production and distribution while also ensuring a more stable supply.

“This acquisition will improve supply chain logistics while causing no price increases or harm to clients or consumers,” according to the company. “We are excited to present our case in court.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Justice Department, on the other hand, was not convinced. The proposed merger will “further consolidate an already concentrated market for refined sugar,” according to the company. According to the Justice Department, it would reduce competition by leaving only the new consolidated business and one other major sugar corporation selling a considerable percentage of refined sugar in the southeastern United States.

According to the Justice Department, U.S. Sugar, which owns a big refinery in Florida, sells all of its sugar through the United Sugars Corporation, a marketing cooperative. Imperial Sugar has refineries in Savannah, Georgia, and Ludlow, Kentucky, as well as a sugar transfer and liquidation facility.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a statement that “robust antitrust enforcement is a vital cornerstone of the Justice Department’s commitment to promoting economic opportunity and fairness for all.” “We will not hesitate to oppose anticompetitive acquisitions that hurt both consumers and businesses in the United States.” The deal was announced in March, with the businesses claiming it would return Imperial Sugar to all-American control. Louis has a subsidiary called Imperial Sugar. This is a condensed version of the information.