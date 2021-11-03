The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to prevent the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, claiming it is anticompetitive.

The Department of Justice believes that a proposed combination between Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House and another heavyweight publisher Simon & Schuster will tilt the publishing market unfairly, and it has filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Pay for authors is at the heart of the issue. The Department of Justice claims in its lawsuit that allowing such a larger merger would have a negative impact on salaries. The Authors Guild, a writers’ organization, has spoken out against the acquisition, claiming that it will reduce competition for authors’ manuscripts. Penguin Random House, on the other hand, argued the opposite.

Consolidation has already occurred in many of the world’s publishing industries. In 2013, the Penguin Group and Random House amalgamated to establish the present publishing powerhouse. The addition of Simon & Schuster would strengthen the company’s hold on publishing and the associated remuneration. It would also bring three established publishing houses together. Simon & Schuster began publishing in 1924, Random House in 1927, and Penguin Books in 1935.

“If the world’s largest book publisher is allowed to buy one of its main competitors, it will have unrivaled influence over this vital industry. The price of this anticompetitive merger will be paid by American authors and customers: lesser advances for authors and, as a result, fewer books and less variety for consumers “According to the Associated Press, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a statement.

The $2.2 billion book publishing transaction, according to the DOJ, would have transformed the industry.

If German media conglomerate Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House buys New York-based Simon & Schuster, it will gain access to authors like as Stephen King, Hillary Clinton, and John Irving, as well as film studio ViacomCBS.

The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Tuesday, claiming that the deal would allow Penguin Random House to “exert outsized influence over which books are published in the United States and how much authors are paid for their work.”

With the acquisition of Simon & Schuster, the so-called Big Five, which include HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group, and Macmillan, would be reduced to four.

Writers and competing publishers were both apprehensive about the transaction.