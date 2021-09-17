The Department of Justice has announced a nationwide crackdown on ‘corrupt medical professionals’ involved in a $1.4 billion telemedicine fraud scheme.

The US Department of Justice announced a large statewide crackdown on Friday, resulting in hundreds of charges in a $1.4 billion telemedicine scam.

The majority of the damages were caused by telemedicine fraud, which accounted for $1.1 billion in total. There was also $29 million in COVID-19 health-care fraud, $133 million in substance-abuse treatment facilities, or “sober homes,” and $160 million in various health-care fraud and illegal opioid distribution networks across the country.

According to the DOJ’s release, 138 people have been charged with participating in these scams, including 23 doctors. Sixteen of these medical professionals have been charged with fraud with opioids.

The telemedicine cases stemmed from prosecutions that began in 2019 and 2020. Medicare was allegedly being paid for bogus genetic cancer testing, and telemedicine executives were bribing doctors and others to prescribe unnecessary durable medical equipment, diagnostic testing, and drugs in these cases. These were completed without interacting with patients or having even a brief dialogue with those they had never met or seen before.

The DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite Jr. stated that the department was “stopping corrupt medical professionals in their tracks.” According to Polite, the prosecution of people involved will take place in a third of the country’s 93 United States Attorney’s Offices.

In a DOJ statement announcing the arrests, Polite said, “The charges announced today send a clear deterrent message and should leave no doubt about the department’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety of patients and the integrity of health care benefit programs, even amid a continued pandemic.”

The DEA’s administrator, Anne Milgram, chastised individuals accused of preying “on our most vulnerable…those who are most susceptible to promises of respite, recuperation, or a new start.”

“Holding those responsible for health-care fraud and prescription drug diversion accountable is a top goal for the DEA,” Milgram added.

The DOJ’s action represents a step forward in the US government’s pursuit of dishonest medical professionals and drug firms that are contributing to the country’s opioid crisis. Polite, the deputy attorney general, alluded to the fight by stating that a “record number of Americans, approximately 70,000,” died of drug overdoses last year, and that overall drug overdose deaths are expected to reach 90,000 by 2020.