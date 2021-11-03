The Department of Justice argues that serving in the military should not result in less severe punishment for Capitol rioters.

The US Department of Justice is pushing for veterans who took part in the January 6 Capitol riot to be sentenced based on their military service.

Veterans implicated in the insurgency may have their oath to protect the United States used to determine whether they receive a jail sentence or house arrest, according to the Associated Press.

Former Lieutenant Colonel Leonard Gruppo, who was recently sentenced to two years of probation and 90 days of house arrest, is one such example. Prosecutors stated that Gruppo’s acts at the Capitol plainly contradicted the pledge he swore to preserve his country while in the US Army.

Some scholars and veterans support the Department of Justice’s prosecutorial tactic.

“It’s obviously not related to their military service directly,” said James Markham, an Air Force veteran and public law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

However, the method does not sit well with everyone. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell noted during Gruppo’s sentencing, “That is not how I see his military duty. That’s something I just can’t bring myself to do.” In the following days, at least two more veterans who took part in the disturbance will be sentenced. More than 650 people have been charged in connection with the disturbance on January 6.

Gruppo served in the US Army for 27 years, joining the Special Forces and leading a team of combat medics in Iraq until retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2013.

Gruppo joined a spate of other military veterans inside the US Capitol on January 6 for six minutes as a mob of pro-Trump rioters carried out an unprecedented assault on the bulwark of American democracy. Hundreds of veterans and active-duty military personnel have been charged in connection with the insurgency.

Now, examples like his are posing a difficult dilemma for federal judges to address when sentencing veterans who stormed the Capitol: Do they deserve leniency because they served their nation, or are they deserving of harsher punishment because they swore an oath? This is a condensed version of the information.