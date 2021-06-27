The Department of Health will look into how CCTV footage of Hancock was released.

According to a Cabinet official, the government will initiate an internal probe into how CCTV footage of Matt Hancock was released.

Former cabinet ministers have maintained they never had cameras in their offices, so Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will look into how the film became public.

Mr Hancock resigned as Health Secretary on Saturday as a result of the CCTV leak, which revealed him in an embrace with assistant Gina Coladangelo last month, breaking his own coronavirus regulations.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hancock had no knowledge the camera in his office existed.

When asked about the leak on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday, Mr Lewis stated, “It’s something we need to get to the bottom of.”

“It’s understandable that what goes on in government offices is sensitive and vital.

“So, yes, I am aware that the Department of Health will do an internal investigation into that.”

It comes despite Downing Street’s refusal to say if a probe will be started on Friday.

Mr Lewis also said on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show that the investigation team will look at the matter “across Government,” adding, “I have to say, I always take the view that everything you say or put in writing is going to be reported someplace.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt told the program that ministers being videotaped in their offices is “absolutely inappropriate.”

“It’s entirely unacceptable from a security standpoint that ministers are being filmed inside their own offices without their knowledge,” said the head of the Commons Health Select Committee.

“As a result, there will be concerns that our intelligence agencies will want to investigate thoroughly.”

He went on to say that there is “another issue” involving ministers’ capacity to have private chats that would allow them to “make the proper decisions” without being watched.

Former Cabinet members Alan Johnson and Rory Stewart both claimed that cameras were never allowed in. (This is a brief piece.)