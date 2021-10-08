The Department of Defense outlines the threats that US forces will face as climate change worsens.

Every department of the US military is planning to include the realities of a hotter, more intense environment, from making deteriorating climate extremes part of strategic planning to educating troops how to get water and treat heat injury.

When President Joe Biden took office, he directed numerous federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, to overhaul climate-resilience plans. More oil is burned by military jets, aircraft carriers, truck convoys, bases, and office buildings than by more countries combined.

In a letter accompanying the Pentagon’s climate plan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “These are vital efforts, not simply to achieve a requirement, but to defend the nation under all situations.”

Climate change has been identified as a threat to US national security by the US military for decades, owing to greater risks of conflict over water and other precious resources, threats to US military facilities and supply lines, and higher risks to personnel.

The United States military is the world’s single greatest institutional consumer of oil, and thus a major contributor to the world’s deteriorating environment. The Pentagon’s plan, on the other hand, concentrates on responding to climate change rather than reducing its own huge emissions of climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution.

It lays out in businesslike terms the types of threats that US forces will confront in the bleak future: As the permafrost melts, roads are buckling under convoys. Intense heat or cold causes critical equipment to fail. In parched locations around the world, US troops compete with locals for diminishing water supplies, causing “friction or even war.” Already, increased wildfires in the West, stronger hurricanes around the coasts, and rising temperatures in some locations are disrupting military training and preparedness in the United States.

Hurricane Michael, which slammed Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida in 2018, is used as an example in the new Department of Defense plan. The storm also knocked out the country’s premier simulator and classroom training for F-22 stealth fighter jets for months, costing an additional $3 billion to repair. It was one of several hurricanes and floods that have disrupted US base operations in recent years.

The climate adaptation strategy emphasizes the importance of incorporating reliable and current climate data, according to the plan.