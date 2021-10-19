The Department for Work and Pensions wants to replace Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA with a single new benefit.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is investigating the possibility of a single new benefit.

According to Birmingham Live, the massive overhaul of the current system would replace Universal Credit, Personal Independence Payment (PIP), and Employment & Support Media (ESA).

Claimants are currently required to undertake many consultations in order to determine whether they are eligible for each individual benefit.

The proposed reform would create a one-stop shop where persons with health concerns would only have to be examined once to determine what degree of assistance they are eligible for.

In its publication, Shaping Future Support: The Health and Disability Green Paper, the DWP claims that claimants have described the existing process as “confusing and onerous.”

“People who claim both PIP and ESA or UC with a health condition presently go through two distinct application and assessment processes,” it stated.

It went on to say: “This implies that consumers may believe they are being asked for the same information again. People claiming benefits aren’t always aware of the various aims of the various benefits.

“Having to go through two distinct processes, according to some people, can be confusing and onerous.

“People informed us that the application and assessment procedure should be simplified. Some people believed that combining health and disability benefits would make this easier.” However, the survey indicated that several claimants were concerned that a single benefit plan would reduce the amount of money they were eligible for.

“Other customers were concerned that the outcome of one evaluation would affect all of their financial support,” the DWP stated.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, preserving all these varied existing benefits and having just one assessment would be impossible, but a completely new plan would be a better way to simplify the system.

“This could provide both support and extra costs for disabled persons and others with health issues on a low income,” it stated.

Those with health issues or impairments who are unemployed or earning a low wage can apply for Universal Credit or ESA at the moment (Employment and Support Allowance).

They can also apply for PIP (Personal Independence Payment) to help pay for the additional expenditures associated with their condition.