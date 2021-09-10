The Department for Work and Pensions is exploring a new PIP ‘benefit swap’ plan.

After the Department for Work and Pensions revealed that they are looking into additional possibilities, PIP recipients may soon witness a “benefit switch.”

However, BirminghamLive says that concerns have been expressed regarding the potential for confusion among those claiming the benefit.

After being introduced to assist persons who have a long-term physical or mental health illness or handicap, the Personal Independence Payment has been claimed by over 2.6 million people.

PIP, which pays out a maximum of £608 per month and can be provided in addition to other benefits such as Universal Credit and the State Pension, requires recipients to have problems with daily living and mobility.

In addition, claimants can trade some or all of their PIP’s Enhanced Rate Mobility Component for a Motability automobile.

Those on the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Higher Rate Mobility Component of Child Disability Payment (Scotland), War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement, and Armed Forces Independence Payment can also use the cars.

The DWP is evaluating the future of benefits such as PIP as part of its Health and Disability Green Paper, with one option being to expand the Motabiliity concept to cover other equipment and services.

“The ability to move around and make journeys is a vital aspect of independent living,” the green paper states. Mobility allowances are now available through PIP and DLA. People are free to spend their allowances in any way they see fit.

“The independent Motability scheme is a popular way to spend mobility allowances. The Motability scheme, which is run by the non-profit Motability, assists people with their mobility and travel requirements.

“It allows disabled persons and people with health conditions to lease a new inexpensive automobile, wheelchair accessible vehicle, scooter, or powered wheelchair using their PIP/DLA higher-rate mobility allowance.

“By 2020, 1.8 million people who received the PIP Enhanced Mobility or DLA Higher Mobility award and were qualified for the Motability Scheme were estimated to be receiving the PIP Enhanced Mobility or DLA Higher Mobility award. The scheme was used by 635,000 clients in that year.

"The charity that runs the Motability Scheme is eligible for a number of tax breaks as well as direct transfers of mobility allowances. This means they can offer leases that are approximately 44."