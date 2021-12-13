The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will get a £510 million boost to combat benefit fraud through Universal Credit.

The government is to give the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) a £510 million financial infusion to help it clamp down on benefit fraudsters.

The money will be used to increase the Department’s capability and capacity to detect and prevent benefit fraud and catch fraudsters, according to proposals released today (Monday, December 13).

Around 2,000 specially qualified specialists will examine claims by conducting property checks, following up on self-employed applicants’ earnings statements, and cross-checking bank information.

Ministers anticipate that the crackdown would result in more money being recovered from taxpayers.

“Investing in measures to combat fraud safeguards honest taxpayers’ money and prevents criminals from supporting their nefarious activities off the back of our welfare system,” said Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.

“We’re familiar with the characteristics of a dubious assertion.” This £500 million cash injection sends a strong message to con artists and criminal gangs: “Anyone attempting to defraud us will be caught out.” Investigators from the DWP and West Midlands Police collaborated on a recent case in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Operation Iggy was a sting on a lady who used fraudulent identification documents to file 14 Universal Credit applications totaling £270,000.

Her house was raided, and the fake documents were discovered. She was given a 30-month prison sentence. The money is currently being recovered by the DWP.

According to the DWP, one strategy employed by anti-fraud officials to identify criminals is gathering intelligence from cases where fraudsters utilized Photoshopped photographs to substantiate their bogus benefit claim, making it simpler for investigators to detect them.

“These photographs demonstrate some people would attempt anything to feather their nest, but these tactics won’t fly,” one counter-fraud official said of the images.

“While we don’t need high-tech to determine that fraud is taking place here, this conduct illustrates the contempt with which these would-be con artists regard the taxpayer.”