The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) responds to proposals for the State Pension age to be lowered to 60.

According to The Daily Record, a petition launched earlier this month demanding the government to lower the retirement age to avoid a jobs problem has gathered 57,250 signatures.

Allowing people to retire sooner, according to the text, will open up jobs for younger people and help avert a post-pandemic youth unemployment catastrophe.

The UK government is required to acknowledge petitions with more than 10,000 signatures, thus the DWP has issued a formal response dismissing the request.

“Parliament has resolved to equalize the State Pension Age (SPa) and future retirement ages for men and women,” the announcement added. It is neither affordable nor fair to taxpayers or future generations to reduce it to 60.”

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the State Pension age was raised to 66 in October to save taxpayers £215 million between 2010/11 and 2025/26.

Between 2037 and 2039, the State Pension age will grow to 68, which the UK Government claims is required to preserve generational continuity and is in step with rising life expectancy.

According to the current forecasts from the Office for National Statistics, the number of persons above the age of State Pension would increase by a third to 16.9 million in 2042.

The complete DWP response to the petition can be found here.