The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is considering scrapping a portion of the state pension program, which would have far-reaching consequences for the coming year.

The state pension triple lock, according to the head of the Treasury Committee, is unsustainable in its existing form.

Mel Stride proposed that the salaries measure used to calculate the triple lock be temporarily suspended, and that a double lock be used instead.

According to reports, a decision to temporarily implement a double lock could be made soon.

The state pension will be guaranteed to increase in step with inflation, earnings, or 2.5 percent, whichever is higher.

However, wage distortions caused by the coronavirus outbreak could result in an increase of up to 8% for retirees, amounting to an extra £3 billion, while many workers have faced job losses, salary cutbacks, and pay freezes in the harsh economy.

“Over the previous decade, the pensions triple lock has effectively preserved the incomes of older people, who frequently have limited possibilities to improve their earnings,” Mr Stride added.

“However, in its current form, the triple lock is unsustainable. A almost double-digit percentage increase is implausible and unfair, with negative consequences for the public finances.

“Given that the unusual circumstances of the preceding 18 months have distorted average wage levels, the Chancellor should temporarily suspend the wages portion of the lock.

“This is a sound strategy that will help us recover from the pandemic.”

The Work and Pensions Secretary, with the cooperation of the Treasury, makes the final decision on the uprating policy for pensions and welfare payments through an annual uprating review.

“I am committed to ensuring that elderly persons are able to live with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote in a letter to the Committee.

“The state pension is the cornerstone of government support for the elderly, and as a result of this Government’s initiatives, the entire basic state pension will be nearly £2,050 per year greater in monetary terms in 2021/22 than it was in 2010.

