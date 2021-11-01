The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released new rules for Universal Credit and ESA.

The regulations for claiming both ESA and Universal Credit at the same time have been revised.

The Department of Work and Pensions has updated the rules for persons who want to apply for New Style ESA.

It comes after a £20 weekly increase in Universal Credit payments, which was implemented at the start of the coronavirus epidemic and ended in October after an 18-month period, according to Birmingham Live.

After being heavily chastised for slashing the £20 uplift, Rishi Sunak announced a revision to Universal Credit by adjusting the “taper rate” last week.

This implies that on December 1, the amount of benefits withdrawn for each pound earned through work will be reduced from 63p to 55p.

In addition, the work allowance, which determines how much some claimants may earn before the taper begins, will be increased by £500 per year.

However, because there are 5.8 million individuals on Universal Credit, more than half of claimants will get no benefit from the adjustment.

If you’re on Universal Credit, you can also apply for New Style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) if you’re sick, disabled, or have a health condition that prevents you from working.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) updated the requirements for applying for New Style ESA earlier this month.

It emphasizes that if you receive both Universal Credit and New Style ESA, your Universal Credit payment will be cut by the exact amount of the ESA, meaning you will not receive any more money – but there are a variety of scenarios that depend on National Insurance and pension income.

These circumstances, as well as how the new rules work, are listed below.

What is New Style ESA, and how does it work?

The New Style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) is a benefit for those with a disability or a health condition that limits their capacity to work.

Whether you are employed, self-employed, or jobless, you are eligible to apply.

Your (or your partner’s) savings have no bearing on the amount of New Style ESA you receive. It has no bearing on your claim whether your partner works.

The majority of your earnings are ignored, but a personal pension may have an impact on the amount you receive.