The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the payment dates for Universal Credit, PIP, and other benefits for Christmas 2021.

Benefit recipients may see their typical payment dates shifted due to bank holidays throughout the Christmas season.

Universal Credit, PIP, and other benefits recipients may anticipate their money to arrive at their banks on different dates than usual, according to WalesOnline.

However, because this time of year places such a financial pressure on some households, especially those who are already in financial distress, it is critical for them to know when they will get paid.

By Christmas, two million Universal Credit claimants will receive a new DWP salary hike.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced payment schedules for the holiday season.

Because Christmas Day (December 25) and Boxing Day (December 26) happen on Saturdays and Sundays, the bank holidays are relocated to Monday, December 27th, and Tuesday, December 28th, respectively.

Because New Year’s Day (January 1) falls on a Saturday, the bank holiday has been rescheduled for Monday, January 3.

It’s worth noting that Christmas payment dates for Child Benefit and Tax Credits, which are handled by HMRC rather than the DWP, may differ.

“Benefits are normally deposited directly into your bank, building society, or credit union account,” the DWP added. If your payment date falls on a weekend or a holiday, you will often be paid the day before. For tax credits and Child Benefit, this may be different.

"Payments due between December 27, 2021, and January 4, 2022 will be made earlier. If you do not get your payment on the planned date, notify the office that pays your benefit." Dates for DWP Christmas Payments in 2021/2022 Friday, December 24th is when Universal Credit will be paid. Other benefits, such as PIP, ESA, and the State Pension, will be paid on Friday, December 24. Only individuals on the State Pension whose National Insurance number's last two digits are 00 to 19 get their money on Mondays. Friday, December 24th is when Universal Credit will be paid. Other benefits (such as PIP, ESA, and the State Pension) will be paid on December 24th. Only individuals on State Pension who have their National Insurance number's last two digits are usually paid on Tuesdays.