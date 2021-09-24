The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that rule changes for Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA will affect all claimants.

Changes to the assessment procedures for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), as well as other benefits like Universal Credit and Employment Support Allowance, are on the way (ESA).

When people apply for specific benefits, they are put through a means test, which determines whether or not they are able to work.

As of November 2020, 3.5 million working-age persons with a health problem had claimed at least one of PIP/DLA, ESA, or UC, with 1.6 million of them claiming both.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, however, opinions shifted.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) was no longer able to conduct means testing in person.

The government increased the basic allowance for people claiming Universal Credit by £20 per week to help, however the scheme is set to stop on October 6, according to BerkshireLive.

“75 percent of ESA claimants, 74 percent of PIP claimants, and 79 percent of UC claimants say they are ‘happy’ or ‘very satisfied’ with their overall experience,” according to the DWP. We also know that a sizable portion of the population is dissatisfied.

“For example, 9 percent of PIP rulings have been challenged in court. We want to make sure that more people have a good time.

“Some people said that assessment reports were not always correct, which could lead to unwise conclusions. Our application and assessment processes were tough and unpleasant for some people.

“During the assessment process, people were required to supply the same information multiple times. People thought Work Capability Evaluations (WCAs) and Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments were monotonous. People desired more control over the location of their assessments. People believed that recurrent assessments were unnecessary if their illness was not improving.”

The government addressed the problems people experience in its Health and Disability Green Paper, noting, “We have heard that some people find it difficult to communicate with the benefits system.” They may be afraid to apply for assistance, and they may find health assessments to be a tough, long, and stressful process.”

What are the DWP’s new policies?

They then went over the improvements the DWP is hoping to implement, which include:

create an integrated health assessment service for exchanging medical evidence (with consent).