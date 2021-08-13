The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced that some state pensions would be changed beginning next year.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has revealed that some British citizens’ state pension payments would change from the start of next year.

When you reach the age of State Pension eligibility, you can apply for a regular payment from the government.

For both men and women, the state pension age is currently 66.

Your State Pension is determined by your record of National Insurance contributions. It takes into account your National Insurance contributions and credits before to the introduction of the new State Pension (external link) in 2016, as well as contributions and credits after then.

As a result, not everyone will receive the same amount.

At the moment, the full rate of the new State Pension is £179.60 per week, or slightly over £9,350 per year.

However, because the UK has already left the EU, the UK government has revealed plans to amend the regulations on how the State Pension is calculated if you relocate overseas, according to the Daily Record.

According to GOV.UK, the change in State Pension calculation would affect those who migrate to the EU, EEA, or Switzerland, as well as those who have previously lived in:

Prior to March 1, 2001, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand

If both of the following apply, you will no longer be eligible to count periods spent in Australia (before March 1, 2001), Canada, or New Zealand towards calculating your UK State Pension as of January 1, 2022, according to the GOV.UK website.

If you are a British national, an EU or EEA citizen, or a Swiss national, and you move to the EU, EEA, or Switzerland on or after January 1, 2022, this includes if you move to another EU, EEA country, or Switzerland.

“The change will affect you whether or not you have claimed your UK State Pension yet,” the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which administers the State Pension, noted on GOV.UK.

“Using solely your UK National Insurance record, your UK State Pension will be computed, or recalculated if already in payment.”

This amendment will need to be approved by the UK Parliament, according to the DWP.

Who is unaffected by the alteration?

According to the Department of Work and Pensions, you will not be affected by the change if you. “The summary has come to an end.”