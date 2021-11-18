The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has launched a campaign to prevent families from being ‘petfished’ over Christmas.

The ad tries to discourage individuals from purchasing animals from low-wage environments.

Puppies and kittens produced in low-welfare environments can have serious health and severe behavioural issues, as well as a hefty vet bill and, in the worst-case situation, the animal’s death.

During the purchase of their last cat or dog, over a quarter (27%) of UK cat and dog owners came across a vendor or advertisement that made them skeptical about the pet’s wellbeing.

The study also found that less than half of UK dog or cat owners (43%) visited the seller in person at the animal’s home when researching their recent pet purchase.

More than one-tenth of pet buyers (12%) performed no research before meeting their puppy or kitten for the first time.

Only a third of dog and cat owners (31%) are extremely confident in their ability to recognize the indicators of a low-welfare puppy or kitten seller.

Nearly two-thirds (68%) of pet owners were unaware that their pet’s clinical and behavioral indications could be linked to low welfare breeding practices, according to a poll of British Veterinary Association (BVA) and British Veterinary Nursing Association (BVNA) members.

“Christmas can be a difficult time to settle a pet into a new home,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss. “It’s absolutely important that people not only study the type of animal they want, but also the person selling it to them.”

“Puppies and kittens raised in low-welfare environments are frequently removed from their mothers too soon, resulting in serious health and behavioral issues, sadness, and hefty vet expenditures for their new family.” We recommend people to be cautious and to conduct full research on pet sellers before contacting them.” “Buying a puppy is a significant decision,” Bill Lambert, a Kennel Club health and welfare expert, said. “All potential owners should do the required research and have all the facts accessible so that they can make an informed decision.”

