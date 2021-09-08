The demise of the traffic signal system in the UK will result in a rewrite of the country’s travel guidelines next month.

The traffic light system for foreign travel in the United Kingdom may be changed next month.

Currently, standards differ based on whether someone is entering from a green, amber, or red location, as well as whether or not they have had all of their vaccinations.

Every three weeks, the lists are updated, with the most recent modifications due next week.

However, by October 1, a more comprehensive reform of the rules is expected.

According to rumors, the traffic signal system would be phased out on this date.

“I think we might see the traffic signal system effectively abandoned, particularly with extremely high vaccination rates in the UK now,” Simon Calder remarked on his travel radio show.

“It will merely be considered that everyone is vaccinated, so you won’t need to quarantine anywhere you go, assuming you have a brief list of places to visit.”

It comes after British Airways CEO Sean Doyle remarked that standards governing coronavirus testing and quarantine for inbound passengers should be streamlined.

Mr Doyle claims that government policy is the “single most important enabler” of airlines’ recovery from the Zika outbreak.

“We had the traffic light system over the summer,” he continued.

“It appears that some progress has been achieved.

“However, I believe it is unfit for purpose.

“It needs to be simplified,” says the author.

“It needs to be changed similarly to what we see in Europe and the United States.”

“We’d advise the government to look at grabbing that opportunity in the coming weeks,” he continued.

“Aviation requires the same economic thrashing as other sectors in the United States.

“At the moment, we aren’t under the existing system.”