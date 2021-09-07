The Deliveroo driver refused to leave the disabled customer’s Aldi food store and shouted at him.

After refusing to deliver a disabled customer’s weekly Aldi order, a Deliveroo driver warned him to “f**k off.”

Matt Dutton, of Liverpool, is sight handicapped and relies on deliveries for food and other necessities. On Tuesday, August 31, he used the delivery service to obtain his £50 worth of goods from Aldi.

The 24-year-old was perplexed, according to messages, when the driver demanded a “delivery code” while en route to drop off the food.

When Matt explained that he just had an order number, the obnoxious Deliveroo employee became enraged and told him to ‘f*** off.’

The NHS Track and Trace worker then pleaded for his meal to be delivered, repeating his address, but the driver said he was “not coming” and used a racial slur.

The driver even insisted on telling Deliveroo, claiming he didn’t care and boasting, “I’m going to keep your order.”

Deliveroo claimed the rider was “removed with immediate effect” because they have a “zero tolerance stance to any sort of discrimination or harassment.”

“I was really startled, and my initial instinct was to laugh,” Matt said.

“I wasn’t offended, but I was astonished and frustrated since, as a disabled person, I rely on these services to obtain my groceries.

“It was my weekly shop, so milk, bread, floor wipes, and bleach were all on the list.

“I was attempting to stock up because I’m blind and finding it difficult to get out to the stores.”

“The driver did the store, then asked if I had a code to give him as an extra security measure on his route to mine.

“I’m not sure if it’s a new Deliveroo thing, but I didn’t get a code or anything in my emails.

“He kept asking for it, then told me he wasn’t coming and wouldn’t be carrying my groceries.

“Aldi is roughly a 15-minute drive away. He got halfway to mine before deciding he didn’t want to bother.”

Matt was promised a refund for his transaction as well as a £50 credit, which he used to get a takeaway.

