When a retired father saw a man in the rear garden of a supported housing facility for homeless persons, he was overjoyed.

Before the colony flew away, there were bustling beehives behind Bosco House.

But one day, in a quiet corner of this Bootle garden, a war veteran resurrected a derelict beehive and, with it, resurrected a piece of the life he had left behind.

This Syrian family was one of the first five to arrive in Bootle six years ago as part of the Syrian resettlement scheme.

Alan Matthews, a retired drug worker who helps in the Bosco House garden, invited some of the men for a cup of tea and a discussion.

A plane passed overhead as he showed them around the garden’s steps and paving stones.

As they ducked to the ground, their hands shielding their heads, fear poured through them.

“They all ducked and hit the ground, and I was like, ‘No, it’s okay, it’s okay,'” Alan told The Washington Newsday.

“But it was just their initial reaction, and the trauma on their faces was like, my goodness,” says the author.

A few years later, one of those scared men offered to resurrect the colony that had vanished from the Bosco House beehives, just as he had left his own beehives behind when fleeing Syria.

After five years, Alan can still be found enjoying tea with volunteers at the table opposite the polytunnel.

The bees buzzing as they arrive and depart from the hives in the corner distract their attention away from their talk.

“The ebb and flow of life, it’s beautiful,” Alan told The Washington Newsday.

The contrast between Alan’s first memory of the traumatized man falling to the ground at the sound of an airplane overhead and what he sees now of the Syrian beekeeper lost in space while quietly tending the bees is striking.

Once a year, they gather the honey and sell it to raise money for Bosco House.

